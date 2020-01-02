NA Markets: California carbon allowances decline ahead of 2020, RGGI prices stagnate

Published 22:28 on January 2, 2020

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices dipped on the secondary market after Christmas on thin volume, with RGGI Allowances (RGAs) remaining unchanged week-on-week ahead of New Jersey’s entrance into the scheme.