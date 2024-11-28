Americas > INC-5: ANALYSIS – Industry groups defy negotiators in Busan on plastic product ban

INC-5: ANALYSIS – Industry groups defy negotiators in Busan on plastic product ban

Published 09:32 on November 28, 2024  /  Last updated at 09:32 on November 28, 2024  / /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Biodiversity, EMEA

Industry groups have ramped up pressure to ensure that a list of banned plastic products is excluded from the UN treaty under negotiation in Busan, South Korea, while environmental organisations have responded by warning such a move could significantly weaken the text.
