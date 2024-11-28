Americas > Swiss insurer backs two carbon removal startups in net zero effort

Swiss insurer backs two carbon removal startups in net zero effort

Published 08:52 on November 28, 2024  /  Last updated at 08:52 on November 28, 2024  / /  Americas, EMEA, South & Central, Voluntary

A Swiss insurance company will support an enhanced rock weathering startup and a concrete-based carbon storage project as part of its revised emissions reduction strategy.
A Swiss insurance company will support an enhanced rock weathering startup and a concrete-based carbon storage project as part of its revised emissions reduction strategy.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.