Asia Pacific > AU Market: ACCUs breach A$40, continue upward as host of factors puts fire under the market

AU Market: ACCUs breach A$40, continue upward as host of factors puts fire under the market

Published 10:18 on November 5, 2024  /  Last updated at 10:18 on November 5, 2024  / /  Asia Pacific, Australia

Spot Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) on Tuesday burst through the A$40 ($26.40) mark, trading as high as A$40.75 - a 4.5% increase on the previous day's closing price - amid bullish sentiment.
Spot Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs) on Tuesday burst through the A$40 ($26.40) mark, trading as high as A$40.75 - a 4.5% increase on the previous day's closing price - amid bullish sentiment.


A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, log in here.