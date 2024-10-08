FEATURE: New Zealand looks to bring back gas, but challenges abound

Published 13:23 on October 8, 2024 / Last updated at 13:23 on October 8, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, New Zealand

A spike in the electricity price at the end of August in New Zealand forced an urgent review of the power sector and helped hasten a possible return of gas, via reversing a ban on new exploration permits put in place in 2018 by the then-Jacinda Ardern led Labour government.