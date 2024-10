FEATURE: New Zealand looks to bring back gas, but challenges abound

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



A spike in the electricity price at the end of August in New Zealand forced an urgent review of the power sector and helped hasten a possible return of gas, via reversing a ban on new exploration permits put in place in 2018 by the then-Jacinda Ardern led Labour government.