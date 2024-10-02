Gas projects, Safeguard requirements will struggle to co-exist in LNG hotspot, report cautions
Published 14:10 on October 2, 2024 / Last updated at 14:10 on October 2, 2024 / Helen Clark / Asia Pacific, Australia
An expected supply squeeze in Australia’s carbon credit market is set to create challenges for gas producers in its westernmost state whose major LNG ambitions have few options for meeting Safeguard Mechanism requirements beyond buying offsets or investing in CCS, according to a report released Wednesday.
