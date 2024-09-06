Analysts propose carbon clearing house to support integration of carbon removals in UK ETS

Published 14:08 on September 6, 2024 / Last updated at 14:08 on September 6, 2024 / Bryony Collins / EMEA, UK ETS

In response to a recent consultation on integrating carbon removals in the UK ETS, analysts at a non-profit have called for the establishment of an intermediary institution, such as a 'Carbon Clearing House', to streamline the market for suppliers and buyers, and to provide greater control over the portfolio and scale of removals being developed in the country.