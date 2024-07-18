Swedish developer signs biodiversity credit deal with forestry trading platform

A Swedish biodiversity developer has partnered with the country’s main digital forest and timber marketplace to sell its biodiversity credits on the platform.

Qarlbo Biodiversity and Treebula this week finalised an agreement to build a platform suitable for hosting trade of Qarlbo’s forestry-based biodiversity credits.

Treebula counts some 70,000 forest-owners among its membership and aims for the platform to contain AI-generated solutions that will help the forest-owners determine the potential for generating biocredits on their property.

“Treebula today has the basis for the technical platform and we will add to it the possibility of buying and selling biocredits so forest-owners can easily reach out to all potential buyers,” Treebula COO Adam Aljaraidah said in a statement.

“Transparency and traceability are fundamental elements in these deals, and with our platform we will be able ensure that all biodiversity projects sold on our platform are traceable, up-to-date, and fully transparent.”

Qarlbo CEO Aleksandra Holmlund last year led the development of the first voluntary biodiversity credits sold in Europe, and in May the company announced it had revamped its methodology based on market feedback and launched five more pilot projects.

With the methodology designed for the conservation and restoration of boreal forests, the company expects a number of projects to follow Sweden, which is home to some 300,000 forest-owners.

“Treebula’s technical platform offers us the opportunity to transparently report, follow up, and report on our biocredit projects and at the same time search for interested buyers,” Holmlund said in the statement.

“We want buyers to be able to have full access to project information and follow-ups.”

Last year, Treebula raised €2.4 million in funding to build out its digital platform, which includes carbon credits as well as a number of forest management services.

news@carbon-pulse.com

