Carbon removals could help to offset leftover emissions in EU ETS, official says
Published 17:46 on April 17, 2024 / Last updated at 17:46 on April 17, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, EU ETS
The European Commission is looking at whether residual emissions in the EU ETS could be offset with carbon removals, as it weighs up different options for either integrating removals into the existing market or creating a new one, a high-level official said on Wednesday.
The European Commission is looking at whether residual emissions in the EU ETS could be offset with carbon removals, as it weighs up different options for either integrating removals into the existing market or creating a new one, a high-level official said on Wednesday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.