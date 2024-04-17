Carbon removals could help to offset leftover emissions in EU ETS, official says

Published 17:46 on April 17, 2024 / Last updated at 17:46 on April 17, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / EMEA, EU ETS

The European Commission is looking at whether residual emissions in the EU ETS could be offset with carbon removals, as it weighs up different options for either integrating removals into the existing market or creating a new one, a high-level official said on Wednesday.