Bezos Earth Fund to award $100 mln for AI-based climate solutions

Published 20:55 on April 16, 2024 / Last updated at 20:55 on April 16, 2024 / Bijeta Lamichhane

US-based Bezos Earth Fund on Tuesday announced $100 million available in grant awards for solutions that use AI to address climate change.