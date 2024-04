Euro Markets: EUAs add 4.4%, record 25% climb in two weeks as rising gas, short-covering drive rally

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon allowance prices erased Monday's losses and resumed their upward march, crowning a 25% rally in the last two weeks amid a continuation of short covering, as energy markets jumped sharply on Middle East tensions and interruptions in gas supply in both the US Gulf and North Sea.