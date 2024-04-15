‘Anecdotal evidence’ that CBAM is spurring carbon pricing initiatives worldwide, EU official says
Published 10:03 on April 15, 2024 / Last updated at 10:03 on April 15, 2024 / Frédéric Simon / Americas, Asia Pacific, Carbon Taxes, CBAM, China, EMEA, EU ETS, International, New Zealand, Other APAC
The EU’s Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM), which came into force last year, is spurring new carbon pricing initiatives in countries around the world as they seek to avoid the CO2 tariff, an official has said, adding however, that not all of these schemes are comparable to the bloc's ETS.
