SBTi staff call for CEO to be sacked, immediate reversal of Scope 3 offset use decision -Reuters
Published 07:56 on April 11, 2024 / Last updated at 08:37 on April 11, 2024 / Mark Tilly / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, Other APAC, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary
An internal letter to the Science Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi) board and CEO has called for the non-profit's chief executive to resign and to reverse the decision to allow companies to use carbon credits to meet Scope 3 emissions targets, Reuters reports.
