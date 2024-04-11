SBTi staff call for CEO to be sacked, immediate reversal of Scope 3 offset use decision -Reuters

Published 07:56 on April 11, 2024 / Last updated at 08:37 on April 11, 2024

An internal letter to the Science Based Targets initiative’s (SBTi) board and CEO has called for the non-profit's chief executive to resign and to reverse the decision to allow companies to use carbon credits to meet Scope 3 emissions targets, Reuters reports.