German court bans airline from using REDD voluntary credits to offset emissions

Published 16:27 on March 28, 2024  /  Last updated at 16:27 on March 28, 2024

A German court has ruled an airline should not have advertised flights as 'carbon neutral' because they were offset with voluntary credits from forestry conservation projects that could not ensure the promised compensation.
A German court has ruled an airline should not have advertised flights as 'carbon neutral' because they were offset with voluntary credits from forestry conservation projects that could not ensure the promised compensation.


