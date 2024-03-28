Canadian project developer buys 25,000 tonnes of BECCS removals credits from UK energy firm
Published 16:43 on March 28, 2024 / Last updated at 16:43 on March 28, 2024 / Graham Gibson / Americas, Canada, EMEA, Nature-based, US, Voluntary
A UK energy firm announced Thursday that it has reached a five-year agreement for the sale of 25,000 tonnes of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) credits to a Calgary-headquartered project developer at $350/tonne, according to a Thursday press release.
A UK energy firm announced Thursday that it has reached a five-year agreement for the sale of 25,000 tonnes of bioenergy with carbon capture and storage (BECCS) credits to a Calgary-headquartered project developer at $350/tonne, according to a Thursday press release.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.