UNFCCC, IEA agree to monitor and promote a 1.5C-aligned energy transition
Published 13:41 on March 21, 2024 / Last updated at 13:41 on March 21, 2024 / Sara Stefanini / Americas, Climate Talks, EMEA, International
The UN climate secretariat and International Energy Agency (IEA) are partnering to track and report on the global energy transition and help countries strengthen their Paris Agreement pledges, the two institutions announced on Thursday.
