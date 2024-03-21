Venture capital nature tech investments rise 18% in 2023 with biodiversity credits bets rising

Nature tech start-ups saw an approximately 18% increase in venture capital (VC) investments in 2023 compared to the previous year, with significant growth in early-stage involvement, especially in the MRV and biodiversity credits category.

Based on Crunchbase data on 910 VC transactions over the past six years, the analysis reported that VC funding in nature tech start-ups increased to $1.85 billion in 2023 from $1.56 bln in 2022. Since 2018, nature tech companies have raised a total amount of $9.31 bln of VC funding.

Xavier Lorphelin, managing partner and co-founder at Serena, a Paris-based venture capitalist with $750 million under management, and Paul Moriou, principal of the company, wrote the report.

“Despite the overall slowdown in venture capital in 2023, the nature tech market has seen strong momentum throughout 2023, with higher invested amounts (18%) … and a very active early-stage segment (35%),” the report said.

With VC firms starting to bet big on biodiversity, they are helping support the ambitious Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework (GBF) target of mobilising $200 bln a year by 2030 to stop biodiversity loss.



Sources: Crunchbase and Serena

Lorphelin was among the authors of the 2023 Nature Tech Report on major trends related to nature-based solutions, conducted with Nature4Climate and MRV Collective, published last year. According to that older report, there were four types of investors in the nature tech sector, with more to come:

Experienced climate tech or agri-tech investor

Niche firms with small VC funds focused primarily on nature tech

Family offices with an existing relationship with nature

Real asset investors who manage land

Unlike climate tech, which primarily focuses on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and mitigating the impacts of climate change, nature tech address a wide range of challenges, including deforestation, habitat destruction, water pollution, soil degradation, and species loss.

While 2023 climate tech funding fell 30% from 2022, with deals decreased for the first time since 2020 (minus 3%), the number of nature tech deals increased by 27% in the same year, the report showed.

“[It went] from 162 [deals] in 2022 to 205 in 2023, a positive sign of the growing maturity of the nature tech market,” the analysis noted.

MAIN CATEGORIES

Thursday’s report classifies nature technologies into seven categories:

Food and agriculture

Land and forest

Ocean

Water conservation and management

Biodiversity and nature restoration

Measurement, Reporting, and Verification (MRV) and biodiversity credits

Green supply chain

As the study underlined, the share of food and agriculture – which encompasses practices such as regenerative agriculture, soil health monitoring, sustainable livestock management, and so on – declined to 28% of nature tech VC funding in 2023, from 63% in 2022, showing that market interest is moving around different categories.

“Even though food and agriculture remained the largest category, VC funding in 2023 was more well spread around the different nature tech verticals, such as water conservation and management, ocean, and land and forest, which significantly increased their funding amounts in 2023,” said the report.

“Water conservation and management went from $48 mln in 2022 to $367 mln in 2023, ocean from $68 mln to $290 mln, and land and forest from $37 mln to $164 mln.”

Notably, the MRV and biodiversity credits category – including biodiversity data collection and monitoring, digital MRV for carbon and biodiversity, and biodiversity credit exchange – was ranked at the top of the early-stage investments with $204 mln in 2023, “representing 31% of early-stage VC funding in nature tech”.

Sources: Crunchbase and Serena

The total amount of early-stage VC investments grew from $488 mln in 2022 to $656 mln in 2023, “driving most of the growth in nature tech funding,” the study highlighted.

However, the biodiversity and nature restoration area, which includes the protection and restoration of wildlife, habitats, and ecosystems, remained under-invested.

US LEADING

The United States continues to lead in total investment capital, but Europe and Asia are gaining ground. Europe surpassed the US in terms of number of deals, with 70 in 2023 compared to 69 in the US.

Furthermore, Europe was the most active geography for early-stage VC funding with $273 mln invested, accounting for 42% of funding compared to 37% for the US.

“The US remains in 2023 the first geography in terms of venture capital funding in nature tech start-ups with $799 mln invested, but it accounts for ‘only’ 43% of funding compared to an average of 78% for the five years 2018–2022. Europe and Asia, with $457 mln (25%) and $345 mln (15%) respectively, are catching up.”

By Giada Ferraglioni – giada@carbon-pulse.com

