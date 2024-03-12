Turkiye overtakes Poland to become Europe’s second largest coal-fired power generator -analysts
Published 11:06 on March 12, 2024 / Last updated at 11:06 on March 12, 2024 / Rebecca Gualandi / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS, Middle East
Turkiye overtook Poland to become the second largest coal-fired power generator in Europe last year, due to its increasing reliance on fossil fuel imports and wavering wind capacity installation, according to an environmental think tank.
