Re-routing to avoid Red Sea threat could triple ETS emissions costs for EU-bound ships
Published 11:58 on March 12, 2024 / Last updated at 11:58 on March 12, 2024 / Africa, EMEA, EU ETS, International, Middle East, Shipping
Ongoing attacks by Houthi rebels on ships navigating the Red Sea have forced many Europe-bound vessels to divert their routes, which could as much as triple their emissions liabilities under the EU ETS, according to an ESG data provider.
Ongoing attacks by Houthi rebels on ships navigating the Red Sea have forced many Europe-bound vessels to divert their routes, which could as much as triple their emissions liabilities under the EU ETS, according to an ESG data provider.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.