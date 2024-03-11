VCM Report: KSET liquidation sparks sell off in voluntary carbon spots and futures
Published 18:28 on March 11, 2024 / Last updated at 18:28 on March 11, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary
Standardised voluntary carbon spot contracts for old CORSIA and related futures tumbled this week from already low levels, in the wake of asset manager KraneShares announcing it will liquidate its KSET exchange-traded fund.
Standardised voluntary carbon spot contracts for old CORSIA and related futures tumbled this week from already low levels, in the wake of asset manager KraneShares announcing it will liquidate its KSET exchange-traded fund.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content.
Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.