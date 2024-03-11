VCM Report: KSET liquidation sparks sell off in voluntary carbon spots and futures

Published 18:28 on March 11, 2024 / Paddy Gourlay

Standardised voluntary carbon spot contracts for old CORSIA and related futures tumbled this week from already low levels, in the wake of asset manager KraneShares announcing it will liquidate its KSET exchange-traded fund.