Euro Markets: EUAs drop most in three weeks on weaker gas, short-covering trend seen ending

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register . If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

European carbon prices fell by the biggest margin in three weeks on Monday, led lower by weakening natural gas prices that shrugged off an unplanned outage in the North Sea and suggestions that traders may be starting to unwind long positions ahead of the March options contract expiry, with the spate of short covering seen last week also said to be ending.