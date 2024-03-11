Euro Markets: EUAs drop most in three weeks on weaker gas, short-covering trend seen ending

Published 17:21 on March 11, 2024 / Last updated at 17:37 on March 11, 2024 / Alessandro Vitelli / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS

European carbon prices fell by the biggest margin in three weeks on Monday, led lower by weakening natural gas prices that shrugged off an unplanned outage in the North Sea and suggestions that traders may be starting to unwind long positions ahead of the March options contract expiry, with the spate of short covering seen last week also said to be ending.