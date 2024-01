A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.



European carbon prices fell away on Monday morning, setting a new 17-month low in the process, as buyers were little in evidence and hedging demand was said to be almost non-existent and clean spreads remained negative, while energy markets also fell away amid steady selling.