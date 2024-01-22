Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 12:27 on January 22, 2024

European carbon prices fell away on Monday morning, setting a new 17-month low in the process, as buyers were little in evidence and hedging demand was said to be almost non-existent and clean spreads remained negative, while energy markets also fell away amid steady selling.
