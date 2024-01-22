Our website will be undergoing maintenance on January 27 and 28. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.
EMEA > World’s first large-scale green steel project receives €4.75 bln in new funding

Published 17:25 on January 22, 2024  /  Last updated at 17:25 on January 22, 2024  / Rebecca Gualandi /  EMEA, EU ETS

H2 Green Steel has raised €4.75 billion in new funding to build the world’s first large-scale green steel project in the northern Swedish town of Boden, the company announced on Monday.
