COP28: Countries reject key Article 6 texts in a major setback for markets under the Paris Agreement

Published 20:27 on December 12, 2023 / Last updated at 20:27 on December 12, 2023 / Roy Manuell / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Carbon Taxes, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Kyoto Mechanisms, Middle East, Nature-based, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, South & Central, US, Voluntary

Country negotiators have failed to adopt two key texts on carbon crediting methodologies and international trade on the final scheduled day of COP28, throwing the future of markets as a climate solution under the Paris Agreement into turmoil.