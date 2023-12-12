COP28: Carbon credits to take central role in energy transition through new initiatives

Published 21:32 on December 12, 2023 / Last updated at 21:51 on December 12, 2023 / Graham Gibson / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Other APAC, Paris Article 6, US, Voluntary

A form of carbon credit centered around funding the green energy transition in emerging economies took on newfound importance at COP28 in Dubai with the launch of multiple initiatives on the sidelines of the climate conference.