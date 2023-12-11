VCM Report: Bargain hunting starts to slow trade before end of the year

Published 18:45 on December 11, 2023 / Last updated at 19:50 on December 11, 2023 / Paddy Gourlay / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary

Bargain hunting dominated the voluntary carbon market (VCM) last week where activity started to slow down for the year, despite the emergence of the first correspondingly adjusted credits that are expected to create a new tier of trading.