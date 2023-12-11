Carbon project developers wary of “unfair” scrutiny by raters
Published 18:39 on December 11, 2023 / Last updated at 18:39 on December 11, 2023 / Ben Garside / Kyoto Mechanisms, Voluntary
Carbon credit rating agencies risk undermining financial flows by grading projects in a fragmented and retroactive way, developers have outlined in a paper that takes aim at the companies that have judged much of their work as poor in recent years.
