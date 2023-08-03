UKA & EUA POLL: Analysts slash UKA forecasts while leaving outlook for EUAs unchanged

(This quarter’s EUA and UKA price poll has been delayed by late submissions and requested modifications by some analysts, and by holiday absence. Please note that the majority of these forecasts and comments were submitted in the first half of July and do not take into account any developments since then. Carbon Pulse apologises for any inconvenience)

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.



We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.



. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings.for details.We offer aof our subscription service and it only takes a minute to. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account,here.