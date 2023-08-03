EU carbon analyst leaves for role at oil and gas major

An EU and UK carbon analyst will leave their role at an energy consultancy at the end of the week for a new position at a multinational oil and gas firm, they told Carbon Pulse on Thursday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.