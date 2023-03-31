Japan, India announce intention to forge carbon trading partnership under the JCM

Published 13:00 on March 31, 2023 / Last updated at 13:09 on March 31, 2023

India is set to become Japan’s next Article 6 carbon trading partner, after the two nations on Friday announced they had signed an agreement to initiate talks over signing a Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) deal.