Japan, India announce intention to forge carbon trading partnership under the JCM

Published 13:00 on March 31, 2023  /  Last updated at 13:09 on March 31, 2023

India is set to become Japan’s next Article 6 carbon trading partner, after the two nations on Friday announced they had signed an agreement to initiate talks over signing a Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM) deal.

