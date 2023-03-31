Asia Pacific > Three APAC airlines make SAF deals in efforts to reach 2030 targets

Three APAC airlines make SAF deals in efforts to reach 2030 targets

Published 11:07 on March 31, 2023  /  Last updated at 11:07 on March 31, 2023  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, Aviation/CORSIA, Japan  /  No Comments

Three Asia-Pacific based airlines have announced Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) deals, reflecting growing commitment among airlines in the region to use the fuel to help meet their long-term net zero targets.

Three Asia-Pacific based airlines have announced Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) deals, reflecting a growing commitment among airlines in the region to meet both their medium-term SAF supply share and longer-term net zero targets.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software