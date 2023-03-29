ICAO Council greenlights two offset programmes for next CORSIA phase, sets vintage range

Published 23:36 on March 29, 2023 / Last updated at 23:36 on March 29, 2023 / Aviation/CORSIA, International, Voluntary / No Comments

Two existing CORSIA programmes have received re-eligibility from the ICAO Council to supply carbon credits under the next phase of the global aviation offset scheme, as the UN body also advanced the vintage range for units during this period, according to a recent decision.