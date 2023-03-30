VCM Integrity Council publishes core carbon principles, programme assessment framework, in next step of offset quality drive

The Integrity Council for the Voluntary Carbon Market (IC-VCM) on Thursday published its core carbon principles, programme assessment framework, and list of additional attributes, as it moves closer in establishing its stamp of quality assurance in the market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.