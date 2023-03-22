California YoY compliance offset issuance falls nearly 60% through Q1

Published 21:52 on March 22, 2023 / Last updated at 00:00 on March 23, 2023

California offset issuance over a two-week period dropped by more than 50% week-over-week for the second time in a row, with year-to-date levels cratering compared to the same period in 2022, data from state regulator ARB published Wednesday showed.