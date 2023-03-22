California YoY compliance offset issuance falls nearly 60% through Q1

California offset issuance over a two-week period dropped by more than 50% week-over-week for the second time in a row, with year-to-date levels cratering compared to the same period in 2022, data from state regulator ARB published Wednesday showed.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.