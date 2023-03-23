Americas > Low initial demand to register federal Canadian offset projects due to overlapping protocol

Low initial demand to register federal Canadian offset projects due to overlapping protocol

Published 00:05 on March 23, 2023  /  Last updated at 00:05 on March 23, 2023  /  Americas, Canada, Voluntary  /  No Comments

The Canadian federal offset system has only received one project application since its publication in June because its first protocol is already covered by the provinces, according to the government agency tasked with running the programme.

The Canadian federal offset system has only received one project application since its publication in June because its first protocol is already covered by the provinces, according to the government agency tasked with running the programme.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

LinkedIn
Powered by Magic Members Membership Software