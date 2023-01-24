CORRECTION: US Nuclear Regulatory Commission declines initial request to resume review of California’s Diablo Canyon reactors

A US government agency on Tuesday rejected a request from the operator of California’s Diablo Canyon Power Plant to reopen an earlier application that would extend the facility's lifespan, saying that the nuclear energy installation had not submitted the information necessary to proceed with a review.