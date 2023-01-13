The UK should set out a clearer pre-and post-2030 pathway for its ETS and give assurances for industry on carbon leakage risk, according to a government-commissioned review of the nation’s net zero strategy published on Friday that also called for voluntary carbon market regulation within two years.
UK net zero review urges clarity on ETS, wants voluntary market regulator
