UK net zero review urges clarity on ETS, wants voluntary market regulator

Published 15:03 on January 13, 2023 / Last updated at 19:08 on January 13, 2023 / EMEA, UK ETS, Voluntary / No Comments

The UK should set out a clearer pre-and post-2030 pathway for its ETS and give assurances for industry on carbon leakage risk, according to a government-commissioned review of the nation's net zero strategy published on Friday that also called for voluntary carbon market regulation within two years.