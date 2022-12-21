Sweeping federal legislation, which must be approved this week to avoid a shutdown of the US government, includes a provision to support the agriculture industry’s participation in voluntary carbon markets (VCM).
Must-pass US legislation includes provision to support voluntary carbon market
