Offset project developers are asking California regulator ARB to make several changes to its forest offset protocol to incorporate remote sensing and updated risk reversal ratings, as researchers continued to argue the scheme does not yield credits additional to business-as-usual practice, according to public comments.
California offset market participants, researchers battle over integrity of forestry protocol
