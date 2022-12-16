Dominion Energy will purchase tens of millions of RGGI Allowances (RGAs) before Virginia leaves the cap-and-trade programme at the end of 2023, the company said this week as it petitioned the State Corporation Commission (SCC) to pass these costs along to ratepayers.
Dominion Energy to buy millions of carbon permits before Virginia’s RGGI exit
Dominion Energy will purchase tens of millions of RGGI Allowances (RGAs) before Virginia leaves the cap-and-trade programme at the end of 2023, the company said this week as it petitioned the State Corporation Commission (SCC) to pass these costs along to ratepayers.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.