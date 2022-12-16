Dominion Energy to buy millions of carbon permits before Virginia’s RGGI exit

Published 21:33 on December 16, 2022 / Last updated at 21:34 on December 16, 2022

Dominion Energy will purchase tens of millions of RGGI Allowances (RGAs) before Virginia leaves the cap-and-trade programme at the end of 2023, the company said this week as it petitioned the State Corporation Commission (SCC) to pass these costs along to ratepayers.