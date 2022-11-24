ANALYSIS: Europe’s dash for LNG to add to emissions leakage headache

Published November 24, 2022

Europe's scramble to secure gas from alternative sources after Russia turned off the taps will see an increase in greenhouse gas emissions due to the ramping up of LNG imports that have an overall higher value-chain footprint than pipeline supply, with the additional discharges set to fall outside of the current scope of EU mechanisms.