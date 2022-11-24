EUAs extended Wednesday’s gains as traders again targeted a key technical level, though trading volume remained lacklustre, while energy markets were weaker after the European Union delayed the introduction of a price cap on gas.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
EUAs extended Wednesday's gains as traders again targeted a key technical level, though trading volume remained lacklustre, while energy markets were weaker after the European Union delayed the introduction of a price cap on gas.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.