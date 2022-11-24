Canada’s federal government has announced funding for three Canadian collaborative projects between conservation agencies, academia, and industry to quantify the carbon capture potential of wetlands, peatlands, and agricultural solutions that would contribute to the development of national and regional carbon protocols.
Canadian federal government to fund nature-based carbon capture research partnerships
