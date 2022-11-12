Americas > Energy firm to develop framework to source carbon credits from ‘responsibly sourced’ gas

Energy firm to develop framework to source carbon credits from ‘responsibly sourced’ gas

Published 16:37 on November 12, 2022  /  Last updated at 16:37 on November 12, 2022  /  Americas, International, US, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

An energy firm announced Friday it will develop a framework for sourcing carbon credits from responsibly sourced gas processes to then be brought to the voluntary carbon market, according to a media release.

An energy firm announced Friday it will develop a framework for sourcing carbon credits from responsibly sourced gas processes to then be brought to the voluntary carbon market, according to a media release.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software