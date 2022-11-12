Africa > COP27: Ghana, Switzerland authorise first emissions transfer under Paris Agreement

COP27: Ghana, Switzerland authorise first emissions transfer under Paris Agreement

Published 12:55 on November 12, 2022  /  Last updated at 12:56 on November 12, 2022  /  Africa, EMEA, International, Paris Article 6  /  No Comments

Ghana and Switzerland have authorised the first-ever internationally transferred mitigation outcome (ITMO), a milestone transaction under the Paris Agreement's Article 6.2 provision a year since the two nations struck an overarching bilateral crediting agreement.

Ghana and Switzerland have authorised the first-ever internationally transferred mitigation outcome (ITMO), a milestone transaction under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6.2 provision a year since the two nations struck an overarching bilateral crediting agreement.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software