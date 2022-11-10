EUAs rallied late on Thursday morning after an early sharp fall that saw prices tumble by more than €2 in less than an hour, as traders waited for news of the European Parliament’s vote on proposals to sell EU carbon allowances to fund the bloc’s transition away from fossil fuels.
Euro Markets: Midday Update
