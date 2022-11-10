Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:28 on November 10, 2022 / Last updated at 13:28 on November 10, 2022 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments

EUAs rallied late on Thursday morning after an early sharp fall that saw prices tumble by more than €2 in less than an hour, as traders waited for news of the European Parliament's vote on proposals to sell EU carbon allowances to fund the bloc's transition away from fossil fuels.