Rating agency slightly downgrades two hydro projects in India

Published 18:36 on November 10, 2022 / Last updated at 18:36 on November 10, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, China, EMEA, International, Japan, Mexico, Middle East, Nature-based, New Zealand, South & Central, South Korea, Switzerland, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

A rating agency has slightly downgraded its scores for two Verra-accredited hydropower projects in India, although both grades still give a moderate chance of achieving or removing a tonne of CO2 per credit.