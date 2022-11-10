A rating agency has slightly downgraded its scores for two Verra-accredited hydropower projects in India, although both grades still give a moderate chance of achieving or removing a tonne of CO2 per credit.
Rating agency slightly downgrades two hydro projects in India
A rating agency has slightly downgraded its scores for two Verra-accredited hydropower projects in India, although both grades still give a moderate chance of achieving or removing a tonne of CO2 per credit.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.