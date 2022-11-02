Article 6.4 credits to be issued in 2024 at the “earliest”, as expert calls for clarity on key terms at COP27

Published 14:54 on November 2, 2022 / Last updated at 14:54 on November 2, 2022 / Africa, Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, Climate Talks, EMEA, International, Nature-based, Paris Article 6, Voluntary Market / No Comments

It is not likely any credits will be issued under the Paris Agreement's Article 6 before the targeted end of 2023 due to a heavy workload and lack of remaining time, a carbon market expert said Wednesday, as he requested clarity on key pieces of terminology that are due to be discussed at the COP27 UN climate summit next week.