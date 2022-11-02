It is not likely any credits will be issued under the Paris Agreement’s Article 6 before the targeted end of 2023 due to a heavy workload and lack of remaining time, a carbon market expert said Wednesday, as he requested clarity on key pieces of terminology that are due to be discussed at the COP27 UN climate summit next week.
Article 6.4 credits to be issued in 2024 at the “earliest”, as expert calls for clarity on key terms at COP27
