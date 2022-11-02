The Shenzhen municipal government has proposed introducing the use of green power trading credits in its pilot emissions trading scheme, the first time a Chinese jurisdiction has considered linking the green power trading programme with a carbon market.
Shenzhen likely to include green power trading units in local ETS
The Shenzhen municipal government has proposed introducing the use of green power trading credits in its pilot emissions trading scheme, the first time a Chinese jurisdiction has considered linking the green power trading programme with a carbon market.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.