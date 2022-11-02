The Congo Basin’s massive 30 billion tonne peatland carbon sink could be at risk of leaking if the vast African region continues to face drought as a result of climate change, according to research published on Wednesday that identified a similar pattern thousands of years ago.
Increased Congo droughts risk 30 billion tonne carbon sink -researchers
The Congo Basin's massive 30 billion tonne peatland carbon sink could be at risk of leaking if the vast African region continues to face drought as a result of climate change, according to research published on Wednesday that identified a similar pattern thousands of years ago.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.
We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.